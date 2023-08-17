Gorman (back) believes he could be available at least as a designated hitter Thursday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Gorman is dealing with a nagging back injury which he actually initially suffered back in 2020-21 offseason during a weightlifting incident. It's more of an issue for him in the field when he has to bend over to field grounders, so it's possible he could stay on the roster but be limited to DH duty for a while. The Cardinals could also opt to go ahead and put him on the injured list to give him some rest, especially since they have a few other players that are also banged up.