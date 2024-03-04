Gorman has gone 2-for-13 with a double, six strikeouts and a walk over five Grapefruit League games.

Gorman struck out at a 31.9 percent clip in 2023, so it's not unusual to see him whiffing a lot. He's still expected to have a starting role in the Cardinals' lineup, likely at designated hitter, but he could also split time with utility man Brendan Donovan at second base with Tommy Edman (wrist) likely to be in center field once he's ready to play. Gorman has slugged 41 homers over 208 career games, offering solid power while being an anchor on batting average.