Gorman went 4-for-4 with two homers and four RBI in a 6-2 win Tuesday in Milwaukee.

Gorman drove in a run on a single in the first, blasted solo shots in the fourth and the seventh and ended his night with a run-scoring single in the ninth. It was his first two-homer game as a big leaguer and the second time he recorded four hits. The 22-year-old slugger has 21 homers in 250 plate appearances combined between Triple-A and the majors.