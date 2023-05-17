The Cardinals are expected to call up Mercado from Triple-A Memphis ahead of Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Mercado will give the Cardinals another outfielder capable of handling center field while Dylan Carlson is dealing with an ankle sprain, an injury that could result in him being placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. The 28-year-old has slashed .278/.361/.421 with two home runs and 15 stolen bases with Memphis this season and last appeared in the majors in 2022 with the Guardians and Phillies.