DeJong (hand) was activated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Friday's game against the Giants, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

He will presumably slot into the lineup in San Francisco. DeJong will wear a protective guard over his batting glove in an effort to avoid aggravating the injury. DeJong may not play every day, but he will be the Cardinals' primary shortstop going forward.

