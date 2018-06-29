Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Begins rehab assignment
DeJong (hand) will start a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Friday.
It remains unclear as to the duration of DeJong's minor-league stint but this move confirms that the shortstop received the requisite medical clearance to resume playing in games. Since he's been out for over six weeks after undergoing surgery on his fractured left hand, it's expected that he will require a few games with Memphis before returning to the big leagues.
