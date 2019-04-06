DeJong went 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk Friday against the Padres.

DeJong launched a home run in the fourth inning of a 5-3 loss, although it came with nobody on base. Unfortunately for DeJong, two of his three long balls have been solo shots in 2019. The 25-year-old is now 7-for-30 at the dish through seven contests this year.

