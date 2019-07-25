DeJong went 4-for-4 with three home runs, a double, five RBI and four runs in a 14-8 victory against the Pirates on Wednesday.

The third homer he hit came against a position player, but DeJong was just mashing everything that was in the strike zone Wednesday. This was his second four-hit game of the season, but the first time he went 4-for-4 and the first three-homer game of his career. DeJong is hitting .258 with 18 home runs, 49 RBI, 68 runs and six steals in 376 at-bats this season.