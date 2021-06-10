The Cardinals activated DeJong (rib) from the 10-day injured list Thursday.
As anticipated, DeJong will be rejoining the Cardinals ahead of their three-game series in Chicago versus the Cubs, which begins Friday. Though DeJong looked rusty during his recent four-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Memphis with one hit in 10 at-bats, he should immediately take over as the Cardinals' everyday shortstop. Edmundo Sosa will move into more of a utility-infield role as a result.
