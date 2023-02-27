Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Monday that DeJong (arm) will take part in light throwing across the diamond for the next couple of days before slowly ramping back up to full throwing, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

DeJong may be a week or more away from being ready to play shortstop in spring games, but his bout with what the team is describing as a case of "dead arm" won't prevent him from getting in at-bats during Grapefruit League play. He's slated to serve as the Cardinals' designated hitter and No. 5 batter in Monday's game against the Mets in what will mark his second appearance of the exhibition slate.