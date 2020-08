DeJong went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored Sunday against Cleveland.

DeJong recorded his second three-hit effort in the Cardinals weekend series against Cleveland. However, his ability to hit for extra-bases was an encouraging sign, as he had logged just one double, no home runs and no triples in his first 27 at-bats since being activated from the injured list. For the season, DeJong is now hitting .313/.358/.458 across 53 plate appearances.