DeJong went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Brewers.

DeJong took Alex Wilson deep in the eighth inning to provide the go-ahead run for the Cardinals. It was his fifth home run of the season and brought his extra-base hit total to 17 for the campaign. With an excellent .337/.394/.632 line through 104 plate appearances, DeJong has gotten off to a quick start.

