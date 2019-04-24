Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Continues power barrage
DeJong went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Brewers.
DeJong took Alex Wilson deep in the eighth inning to provide the go-ahead run for the Cardinals. It was his fifth home run of the season and brought his extra-base hit total to 17 for the campaign. With an excellent .337/.394/.632 line through 104 plate appearances, DeJong has gotten off to a quick start.
