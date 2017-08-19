Play

DeJong went 3-for-5 with a homer, two runs and two RBI Friday against the Pirates.

DeJong connected on his 19th blast of the year to extend the Cardinals' lead in the third inning of a divisional win. He continues to rake, and he's smashed five homers over his last 13 games, and he's been an elite fantasy option since joining the lineup in late-May.

