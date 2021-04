DeJong went 2-for-3 with two walks, two solo home runs and three total runs scored in Saturday's loss to the Reds.

Tyler Mahle baffled most of the St. Louis lineup, but not DeJong. Batting out of the cleanup spot, DeJong homered in the second inning and again in the fourth, his first two long balls of the 2021 campaign. He should have plenty of RBI opportunities this season batting directly behind Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado.