DeJong (hand) will have a CT scan on his left hand Saturday to determine whether he's ready to begin hitting, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

DeJong resumed light baseball activities earlier in the week, which includes taking swings against air. General manager Michael Girsch has said that the team expects DeJong's recovery -- which will still include a rehab assignment of unknown duration -- to accelerate relatively quickly from this point forward.