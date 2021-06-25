DeJong will sit Friday against the Pirates, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
DeJong had started 13 straight games after returning from a rib injury in mid-June. He struggled to a .095/.174/.167 slash line over that stretch, a performance even worse than the .177/.277/.371 line he managed in 35 games prior to the injury. Edmundo Sosa starts at shortstop in his absence.
