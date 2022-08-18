DeJong is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies, according to Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat.
DeJong went hitless and struck out seven times over his last three games, so manager Oliver Marmol decided to hold him out for the first time this month. Tommy Edman will start at shortstop for the Cardinals on Thursday afternoon.
