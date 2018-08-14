Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Delivers walkoff blast
DeJong went 1-for-5 with a walkoff solo home run in the Cardinals' 7-6 victory over the Nationals on Monday.
The Cardinals overcame a two-run deficit in the final two innings to come away with the win, with DeJong providing the knockout blow to lead off the bottom of the ninth. DeJong's OPS has fallen more than 90 points from his rookie season, but the shortstop has turned in one of his more productive stretches of the campaign over the past week. He has recorded a hit in each of his last seven games, homering four times and driving in nine runs over that span.
