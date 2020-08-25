Dejong went 1-for-3 with a double, three RBI, run scored and walk in Monday's 9-3 win over the Royals.

After going hitless in his return from the COVID-19 injured list Sunday, Dejong was able to contribute to a Cardinals' win with some nice at-bats Monday. He got the Redbirds on the board with a sacrifice fly in the first and extended the lead to 4-0 with a two-run double in the fifth. The shortstop has six hits in 25 at-bats this season.