DeJong went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Giants.

DeJong's hot start to his season disappeared quickly. During his 16-game homer drought, he hit just .125 (7-for-56) with one double and one RBI. The shortstop has historically had trouble maintaining a hot bat for extended stretches, so this should come as no surprise. The slump has him down to a .231/.308/.455 slash line with nine homers, 20 RBI, 23 runs scored and three stolen bases through 41 contests.