DeJong (ribs) is likely to be activated for Friday's game against the Cubs, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

According to Cardinals' manager Mike Shildt, DeJong is expected to play all seven innings of his Triple-A rehab game Wednesday and might take some additional at-bats in the second half of the doubleheader, after which he'll return to St. Louis for an evaluation. The 27-year-old hit a lowly .177 in 124 at-bats before landing on the injured list May 13, but he still displayed his usual pop with seven homers.