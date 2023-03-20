DeJong (back) said Monday that he expects to begin the season on the injured list, Ben Frederickson of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

DeJong had been slated to return to Grapefruit League play in the designated hitter spot Tuesday, but he had a setback with his lower-back injury while fielding grounders Monday. He doesn't expect to be able to get into another spring game, so being ready for Opening Day isn't realistic. With DeJong out, the Cardinals could consider carrying Taylor Motter as a backup at shortstop behind Tommy Edman.