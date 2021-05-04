DeJong went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in a win over the Mets on Monday.

DeJong laced his third extra-base hit in as many games Monday, perhaps a sign he may be starting to see the ball better after what has been a mostly frustrating start to the season otherwise. The slugging shortstop has belted six home runs, which have gone a long way from preventing a total fantasy wipeout; however, his .186/.288/.392 slash has ample room for improvement, although it's slightly on the rise thanks to DeJong's current three-game hitting streak.