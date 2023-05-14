DeJong will start at shortstop and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

DeJong will stick in the lineup for a sixth consecutive game, with three of his starts coming against lefties and three coming versus righties. Over the previous five contests, DeJong has gone 5-for-17 with a home run and a stolen base, and that level of production might be enough for him to hold down a near-everyday role in the short term. Tommy Edman is sitting out for the Cardinals' second consecutive matchup with a right-handed starting pitcher and is slashing .163/.178/.279 dating back to April 28, so he could be at risk of moving into a short-side platoon role if St. Louis wants to open up more playing time in the middle infield for DeJong.