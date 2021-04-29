DeJong isn't starting Thursday's game against the Phillies, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
DeJong will get a breather after he went 0-for-7 with a walk, one run and two strikeouts in the last two contests. Edmundo Sosa will start at shortstop and bat eighth.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Hits starting to fall•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Goes yard twice Monday•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Strikeouts, lack of XBH hurt line•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Bumps down in order amid struggles•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Cracks two homers•