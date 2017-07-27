DeJong went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Rockies.

The rookie continued his long-ball tear with a 395-foot shot in the first with a man on that erased an early 2-0 deficit, his fourth homer over his last five games. DeJong blasted another quartet of round trippers in a seven-game stretch that was sandwiched around the All-Star break, so he's now accumulated more than half of his 14 homers on the season since July 7.