Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Goes deep again in win
DeJong went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Rockies.
The rookie continued his long-ball tear with a 395-foot shot in the first with a man on that erased an early 2-0 deficit, his fourth homer over his last five games. DeJong blasted another quartet of round trippers in a seven-game stretch that was sandwiched around the All-Star break, so he's now accumulated more than half of his 14 homers on the season since July 7.
