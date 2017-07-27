DeJong went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Rockies.

The rookie continued his long-ball tear with a 395-foot shot in the first with a man on that erased an early 2-0 deficit, his fourth homer over his last five games. DeJong blasted another quartet of round trippers in a seven-game stretch that was sandwiched around the All-Star break, so he's now accumulated more than half of his 14 homers on the season since July 7.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast