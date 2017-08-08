DeJong went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 11-3 win over the Royals.

DeJong put a capper on the Cardinals' second consecutive scoring barrage with a 384-foot shot to left with a man on in the ninth. The rookie has hits in four straight -- including a pair of homers and four RBI -- in his last four contests, and he's blasted 10 of his 16 round trippers over the last calendar month.