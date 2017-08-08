Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Goes deep again Monday
DeJong went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 11-3 win over the Royals.
DeJong put a capper on the Cardinals' second consecutive scoring barrage with a 384-foot shot to left with a man on in the ninth. The rookie has hits in four straight -- including a pair of homers and four RBI -- in his last four contests, and he's blasted 10 of his 16 round trippers over the last calendar month.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Stays hot at plate in victory•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Hits 15th home run in win•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Goes deep again in win•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Uncorks first-inning homer•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Staking claim to shortstop job•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Smashes 11th home run Saturday•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...