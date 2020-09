DeJong went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs.

DeJong drove in a pair of runs in the matinee and kicked off the scoring in the nightcap with a solo shot to left field in the second inning for an overall productive twin bill. The shortstop is hitting an even .300 on the season with a .845 OPS, three home runs and 15 RBI.