Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Goes deep in win
DeJong went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Cubs.
It was a bit of a mixed bag, as the other four at bats were all strikeouts. The home run helps ease the pain somewhat, but DeJong is now 3-for-25 with 14 strikeouts over the past week, all but erasing his hot start. The 24-year-old had a lofty .357 BABIP though even before Tuesday's home run, so the results have been there in the times he's been able to get his bat around on the ball.
