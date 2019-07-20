DeJong went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Friday's 12-11 win over the Reds.

His two-run shot off Robert Stephenson in the seventh inning actually proved to be the game-winning hit for the Cards. DeJong has now homered in consecutive games after going more than a month without leaving the yard, and the shortstop is slashing .254/.334/.444 on the year with 15 home runs and 44 RBI in 94 games.