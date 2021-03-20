DeJong, who was hitless over his first 23 Grapefruit League at-bats, credits a pep talk he received from manager Mike Shildt early this week for his strong performances since, Ben Frederickson of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Shildt reportedly reminded DeJong that "no one wins a Grapefruit League batting title" in an effort to loosen the shortstop up at the plate, and the messaging seems to have seeped through. DeJong subsequently homered and singled off staff ace Jack Flaherty in a simulated game Tuesday, singled and walked against the Astros on Wednesday and recorded a two-run blast and a single off Marlins starter Pablo Lopez on Thursday. That still leaves the shortstop's spring average at .179, but it gives him a much bigger boost in confidence. "Just getting back to myself," said DeJong, who has made a small change in his stance to be more upright. "Getting my timing back. And I want to thank Mike for pulling me aside and telling me he wasn't worried about me. It's just one of those springs."