DeJong (ribs), activated from the injured list earlier in the day, went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in a loss to the Cubs on Friday.

DeJong was able to log a full game at shortstop in his return after a four-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Memphis. His season-long struggles continued, however, as he now carries a .172/.269/.359 slash line over 148 plate appearances.