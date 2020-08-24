DeJong, who was activated from the COVID-19 injured list earlier in the day, went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in a win over the Reds on Sunday.
DeJong was logging his first game action since July 29, so it isn't surprising his timing may have been a bit off. The slugging shortstop should be primed for his usual everyday role moving forward.
