DeJong went 1-for-5 but hit a solo homer in the seventh to begin the Cardinals' comeback in a 5-4 extra-inning victory against the Pirates on Wednesday.

The Cardinals spoiled the Pirates' home opener in the same fashion, coming back from a four-run deficit starting in the seventh Monday. DeJong hit just .222 in the first week of the year, but three of his six hits went for extra bases, and he smashed two homers. DeJong is looking to get back to the 20-home run plateau this year after he fell just short of that mark with 19 in his second season last year.