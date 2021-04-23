DeJong is hitting .310 (9-for-29) with three home runs and six RBI across his last eight games.

The slugging shortstop also has four walks and six runs over that span, although he's still struck out at a 33.3 percent clip. DeJong actually has a solid .450 slugging percentage for the season thanks to his five home runs, and his current surge has at least pulled his average back to the Mendoza Line for the first time since April 5.