DeJong will start at shortstop and bat third Sunday against the Pirates, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Cardinals manager Mike Matheny is giving breathers to Dexter Fowler and Jose Martinez on getaway day, leaving a couple openings near the top of the order. DeJong will fill Martinez's usual spot in the three hole, making him a decent value play in DFS contests with a lightly-regarded prospect in Nick Kingham taking the hill for Pittsburgh in his MLB debut.