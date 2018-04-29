Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Hitting third Sunday
DeJong will start at shortstop and bat third Sunday against the Pirates, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Cardinals manager Mike Matheny is giving breathers to Dexter Fowler and Jose Martinez on getaway day, leaving a couple openings near the top of the order. DeJong will fill Martinez's usual spot in the three hole, making him a decent value play in DFS contests with a lightly-regarded prospect in Nick Kingham taking the hill for Pittsburgh in his MLB debut.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...