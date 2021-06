DeJong went 1-for-2 with a home run, a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's win over the Pirates.

DeJong launched his ninth homer of the season in the second inning against Pittsburgh's starter, JT Brubaker, but he also made his presence felt on the basepaths when he stole his third base of the campaign. The shortstop ended a 12-game homer drought with this solo shot while also improving to 3-for-3 in stolen bases thus far.