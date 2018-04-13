Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Homers Thursday
DeJong went 1-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and an RBI Thursday against the Reds.
DeJong's 40 percent hard contact rate and 44 percent flyball rate to begin the season highlight his power upside. Despite those numbers, his home run tonight was just his fifth extra-base hit of the season and his first home run since April 2. His production will likely continue to come sporadically throughout the season thanks to a strikeout rate that is also clearing 40 percent in the early going.
