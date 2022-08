DeJong is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

After sitting out the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader, DeJong is on the bench for a second consecutive contest, though he still appears to be the Cardinals' top option at shortstop. Since rejoining the Cardinals in late July following an extended stay at Triple-A Memphis, DeJong has produced an .800 OPS while driving in 17 runs in 23 games.