DeJong went 3-for-4 with a solo homer in Sunday's win over the Mariners.
DeJong was activated for his season debut Sunday and immediately made an impact with a three-hit game. He capped off the day with a solo shot off of Diego Castillo in the seventh inning. DeJong posted an .899 OPS with five extra-base hits and 16 RBI during his 12-game rehab stint in the minors.
