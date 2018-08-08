Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Launches two-run blast in win
DeJong went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run in a win over the Marlins on Tuesday.
It was a night of hard contact for DeJong, whose 370-foot shot with Jedd Gyorko aboard in the seventh erased a 2-0 deficit. DeJong has been in the midst of an atypical power drought over the last three months, a span that also includes a significant absence due to thumb surgery. Prior to Tuesday's round tripper, the 25-year-old had left the yard just once in the 31 games he'd played since May 12, but he certainly has the pop in his bat to make up ground in a hurry moving forward.
