DeJong went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Sunday against the Brewers.

DeJong put the Cardinals on the board with a two-run homer off Corbin Burnes in the fourth inning and is now 4-for-17 with three RBI over the first four games of the season. It's worth mentioning that DeJong was bumped down to the No. 5 spot in the order after batting cleanup for the first three games of the season, so it remains to be seen where he'll slot in Monday against the Pirates.

