Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Medical evaluation forthcoming
DeJong (hand) is slated to see a specialist late next week with the goal of receiving clearance to resume hitting full-speed fastballs, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
DeJong is looking to resume hitting 95 mph pitches without causing damage to his injured finger. The goal is for the shortstop to resume batting practice during the team's next home stand, after which he'd head out to a rehab assignment. If he's able to traverse those steps without setbacks, DeJong could be on target for an early-July return.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Hoping for BP by end of week•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Hitting off tee Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: CT scan forthcoming•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Resumes baseball activities•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Not yet cleared for activities•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Making progress towards return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...
-
Waivers: German, Peralta
If Domingo German somehow went unclaimed for the two-start week, you need to correct it, according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart