DeJong (hand) is slated to see a specialist late next week with the goal of receiving clearance to resume hitting full-speed fastballs, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

DeJong is looking to resume hitting 95 mph pitches without causing damage to his injured finger. The goal is for the shortstop to resume batting practice during the team's next home stand, after which he'd head out to a rehab assignment. If he's able to traverse those steps without setbacks, DeJong could be on target for an early-July return.