Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Multi-hit effort in win
DeJong went 2-for-4 with a run in a win over the Tigers on Sunday.
The multi-hit effort came on the heels of a Saturday night solo home run for the shortstop, who's now gone deep on three occasions over his last nine games. DeJong has seen his average (.231) take a precipitous drop from the .285 figure he mustered in his rookie 2017 campaign, but a thumb injury earlier this season that cost him nearly two months could certainly have been a drag on his overall development as a young hitter. The 24-year-old is encouragingly putting good wood on the ball since the All-Star break, however, smacking a total of 19 extra-base hits (nine doubles, one triple, nine homers) over 203 second-half plate appearances.
