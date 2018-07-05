Cardinals' Paul DeJong: No activation before Friday
Updating an earlier report, DeJong (hand) will join the Cardinals in San Francisco on Thursday but will not be activated until Friday at the earliest, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
DeJong was thought to have a chance of being activated before the series opener Thursday, but manager Mike Matheny confirmed otherwise Wednesday. However, it appears highly likely he'll make his return at some point during the series versus the Giants and slot back into his everyday shortstop job.
