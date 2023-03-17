DeJong (back) is making progress but there's no timetable for his return to games, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
DeJong is dealing with some lower-back tightness. It's notable that Brendan Donovan has been seeing some action at shortstop lately, which could be an indication the Cardinals think they could need him as a backup there in the event DeJong isn't ready for Opening Day.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Day-to-day with back injury•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Scratched due to back tightness•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Scratched from lineup Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Playing shortstop Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Cleared for throwing•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Closing in on full throwing•