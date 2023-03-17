DeJong (back) is making progress but there's no timetable for his return to games, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

DeJong is dealing with some lower-back tightness. It's notable that Brendan Donovan has been seeing some action at shortstop lately, which could be an indication the Cardinals think they could need him as a backup there in the event DeJong isn't ready for Opening Day.