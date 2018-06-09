Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Not yet cleared for activities
General manager Michael Girsch said DeJong went in for an evaluation Friday and received good news, as his fractured left has seen "significant healing," though he hasn't been cleared for baseball activities at this point in time, Jim Hayes of Fox Sports Midwest reports.
DeJong has been out since the middle of May after sustaining this injury during a hit by pitch against the Phillies. He was cleared to start "everyday activities" last week but he still appears to be a little ways off from resuming any sort of hitting or fielding drills. That said, it's unlikely that he will be back in action for the Cardinals prior to the last week in June, though a more specific timetable should come into focus once he's able to start baseball activities.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Making progress towards return•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Begins minor rehab work•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Undergoing surgery Friday•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Lands on DL with hand fracture•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Successful day at plate Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...
-
Six part-timers worth the time
Our Scott White is careful not to rely on part-timers in Fantasy, but he might make an exception...