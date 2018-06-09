General manager Michael Girsch said DeJong went in for an evaluation Friday and received good news, as his fractured left has seen "significant healing," though he hasn't been cleared for baseball activities at this point in time, Jim Hayes of Fox Sports Midwest reports.

DeJong has been out since the middle of May after sustaining this injury during a hit by pitch against the Phillies. He was cleared to start "everyday activities" last week but he still appears to be a little ways off from resuming any sort of hitting or fielding drills. That said, it's unlikely that he will be back in action for the Cardinals prior to the last week in June, though a more specific timetable should come into focus once he's able to start baseball activities.