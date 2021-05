DeJong went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, two stolen bases, two RBI and a run during Saturday's 9-8 win over Colorado.

The 27-year-old delivered a two-RBI single during the opening frame, and he brought home another run via a double during the fifth inning. DeJong has a .193/.292/.404 slash line with seven homers, three doubles, 17 RBI and 19 runs through 32 games in 2021.