Cardinals manager Oli Marmol said Thursday that DeJong (back) is going to have a "somewhat extended rehab" in Triple-A Memphis, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Because DeJong didn't see much action during spring training, the team is opting to give him plenty of work in the minors before bringing him back onto the major-league roster. So far, DeJong is slashing .167/.167/.222 over his first five minor-league games.