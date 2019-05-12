DeJong went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and a walk in a loss to the Pirates on Saturday.

DeJong brought home the Cardinals' only run of the game with a third-inning two-bagger that opened the scoring for both clubs. The hot-hitting shortstop has now reached safely in eight straight games and is already more than halfway to his April RBI total (10) in the current month.

More News
Our Latest Stories