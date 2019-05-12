Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Plates only run
DeJong went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and a walk in a loss to the Pirates on Saturday.
DeJong brought home the Cardinals' only run of the game with a third-inning two-bagger that opened the scoring for both clubs. The hot-hitting shortstop has now reached safely in eight straight games and is already more than halfway to his April RBI total (10) in the current month.
